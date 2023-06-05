Leicester City has confirmed that seven players will leave the club when their contracts end in June.

Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez and Tetê will all leave Leicester City.

The team was relegated from the Premier League last weekend.

The club says they remain in discussions with captain Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month.

Tete Credit: PA

An option to extend the contract of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to June 2024 has been given. In a statement, the club said: "Tielemans made many memorable contributions across 195 appearances for the Foxes since first joining the Club on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019.

"Having made the move permanent that summer, Youri will be best remembered for his magnificent winning goal in the 2021 Emirates FA Cup Final that ended City’s 137-year wait to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Youri Tielemans Credit: PA

"During his four-year spell on Filbert Way, the Belgian midfielder has played a key role, captaining the team on a number of occasions and scoring an array of outstanding goals.

"Following his FA Cup Final heroics, he was named the Club's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season in the summer of 2021. "Signed from German outfit Freiburg in August 2018, Turkish defender Söyüncü has also amassed over a century of appearances for City, becoming a fan favourite and helping the Club to Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield honours.

"Amartey and Mendy, meanwhile, both moved to Filbert Way in 2016, with the former making the first five of his near-150 appearances for City during the Club’s Premier League title-winning season.

Daniel Amartey Credit: PA

"Amartey went on to feature for the Club in all domestic competitions, and three European campaigns. Mendy joined in the summer of 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances, including 24 this past season, with his only goal for the Club proving a memorable one in a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in February. "Pérez, who famously scored a hat-trick in a record 9-0 win over Southampton in 2019, signed from Newcastle United in July of that year.

"He made 114 appearances for the Club, including the FA Cup Final in 2021 where he made a vital contribution to Tielemans’ memorable winner. He spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Spanish side Real Betis. "Brazilian winger Tetê, who moved to City in January on a short-term deal during the suspension of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, will return to the Ukrainian side on 1 July, while defender Bertrand also departs two seasons after signing on a free transfer. "The Football Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with Leicester City and wishes them every success in the next stages of their respective careers."