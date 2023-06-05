A huge swarm of 10,000 bees was discovered clinging to the wall of a Leicester street, leaving locals shocked.

It was found last week (Monday 29) in Herschell Street near Victoria Park. The discovery left some locals feeling fearful and shocked.

But a local couple, who are setting up their own bee hives at home, were called by a friend to help.

Hannah Piper and her partner Ireneusz Staniszewski were happy to rehouse the bees.

Hannah was called by a friend when the swarm of bees was discovered Credit: BPM

Hannah said: “It’s quite unusual to have bees clinging to a wall in a residential area like that. It’s normally the countryside they do this in.

“A full colony is around 40,000 bees so this was nothing. As the weather was warm, we think the bees split from their original swarm looking for a new home and for whatever reason chose that wall. It’s not an ideal place for them."

The couple were planning to purchase their own bees before getting the call.

Hannah added: “It was good timing and we weren’t going to say no to some free bees, but the main thing was to keep them safe.

"We heard a couple of kids had been throwing things at them, but on the whole everyone was fine, if a little worried.

"I was there keeping everyone back while Ireneusz tackled the bees in his suit.”

Some bees did not survive the transfer to their new home, but Hannah said those that did could be producing honey next year.