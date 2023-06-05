Two men have been jailed for manslaughter after a man was found stabbed in a crashed car in Birmingham.

Richard Hopley, 43, was stabbed after being ambushed in Underwood Close in Harborne as he tried to drive away from Nicholas Stallard and Paul Hayles on 22 September last year.

He managed to travel a short distance before collapsing at the wheel and crashing his car in Metchley Lane.

He had been stabbed in the chest and confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

Police say it is still unclear who carried out the stabbing.

Stallard was sentenced to 13 years Credit: West Midlands Police

Birmingham Crown Court was told Mr Hopley had been driving a drug dealer around, and after arriving at the pre-agreed location, he was attacked by a group of robbers.

Stallard, aged 41, of Metchley Drive, Harborne, and Hayles, 64, of Malins Road, Harborne were arrested shortly after.

The pair were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob following a trial.

Stallard was sentenced to 13 years and Hayles received a 10 year custodial sentence for manslaughter. They were also sentenced to six years for conspiracy to rob, which will run concurrently.

Hayles received a 10 year custodial sentence for manslaughter Credit: West Midlands Police

Two other suspects left the UK before being identified. Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from our homicide unit, said: "Mr Hopley's killers were there waiting for him and despite efforts to drive away his injuries were too severe to survive. "We were able to quickly identify Stallard and Hayles as being prime suspects in the attack. Four men including Hayles and Stallard were involved in the killing.

"The two outstanding suspects left the UK prior to being identified and we are working hard to bring them to face justice in the UK. It remains unclear who carried out the stabbing, and we believe there were four men involved in the ambush. "All were culpable in causing Mr Hopley's death and we'll continue enquiries to bring others involved to justice."