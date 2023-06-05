Play Brightcove video

Amy Lou and her partner joined ITV News Central in the studio.

Britain's Got Talent finalist, Amy Lou-Smith from Tipton, says she's already had several offers following her appearance on the series this spring.

Amy Lou lost out to Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn.

In an interview with ITV News Central Amy said: "I think I am still on adrenaline at the minute but it's just been magnificent."

She added: "I am just so sad it's all over but it was just an incredible experience."

Two hundred people gathered at Tipton Sports Academy to watch Amy Lou's potentially life-changing performance.

Amy Lou's boss, Nicki Price organised the event, and sold over 200 hundred tickets.

The event in Tipton to watch Amy Lou in the final was a sell out Credit: Nicki Price

She says the money from the tickets is going to MacMillan, in memory of Amy's uncle.

Speaking before the final, Nicki said: "Whatever the outcome, Amy Lou is already a winner in the eyes of Tipton."

Family and friends celebrating Amy Lou last night (4 June) Credit: Nicki Price

The singer, 34, was 30 weeks pregnant during her first audition and gave birth to her daughter just hours before it aired on ITV in April.

Prior to entering the competition, Amy Lou's largest audience had been singing in the local pub.