Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire have been tackling a huge building fire in Mansfield overnight.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say they receive a high number of calls about the fire on Clumber Street.

Smoke and flames coming from the building Credit: Ashfield Fire Station

Roads around the building were closed, and drivers are still being urged to slow down if approaching Mansfield Ring Road.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Our Joint Control Room is currently receiving a high number of calls about a building fire in Mansfield.

The aftermath of the fire Credit: Ashfield Fire Station

"Our firefighters are in attendance and are working to extinguish the fire. If you smell or see smoke, please keep windows closed."

At 5.30am, the spokesperson added: "Two fire engines are still in attendance at a commercial building fire on Clumber Street, Mansfield.

The inside of the building after the fire Credit: Ashfield Fire Station

"Crews will remain on scene this morning to continue dampening down the fire. Please avoid the area if possible."

