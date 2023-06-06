Play Brightcove video

WARNING: Some people may find the video distressing.

Three men and a woman from Derby have been jailed after a "kind, new dad" was fatally stabbed at a house party in Burton.

Oliver Freckleton, 19, was at a birthday party on Bridgeside in Stretton on Friday 10 December 2021.

Shortly after 1.30am the next morning, he was stabbed in his left thigh outside the front door.

The knife cut two major blood vessels, the femoral artery and the femoral vein. A woman who called 999 said she thought he had been shot because of the amount of blood loss. He sadly died at the scene at 2.52am.

Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on Saturday December 11, 2021 - the day before his 20th birthday Credit: Staffordshire Police

Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 19, was jailed for 22 years after he was found guilty of murder by a jury.

Mykel Elrol Paddifoot, 18, was sentenced to seven years and two months’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

An 18-year-old woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was jailed for six years after she was also found guilty of manslaughter by a jury.

Travel Reid, 21, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2023.

At the party, one of the guests heard the 18-year-old female defendant complain about another person there.

She was heard to say “I’m gonna get Chardon to come down and he carries”. The witness understood this to mean Carnagie carried a knife.

The female defendant contacted Carnagie by phone. He was in contact with his friends via a Snapchat group.

Paddifoot sent a message saying “ching man up”. An expert during the trial said this means either to get ready to go or to bring a knife.

The jury was told that Carnagie had driven to the party from Derby in a silver Astra. The female defendant left the party and joined the people in the Astra.

Phone records show that Carnagie was in phone contact with Paddifoot.

Carnagie drove back to Derby, going first to Paddifoot’s street then to a car park on Abbey Street in Derby.

CCTV footage shows Carnagie’s Astra arriving at the car park shortly after midnight, followed by a grey Nissan Juke, in which Paddifoot was a passenger. It also shows people getting out of the cars to speak to each other.

At 12.08am, Carnagie sent Paddifoot a text message with the Bridgeside address, where the party was happening. During the trial, the prosecution described this as the men "assembling".

CCTV footage from a BP petrol station in Derby shows Carnagie getting out of the Astra and Paddifoot getting out of the Juke. The Astra and the Juke then drove to the Co-op in Stretton where they waited before driving to Bridgeside in Stretton, arriving at around 1.20am.

CCTV of the cars near the scene Credit: Staffordshire Police

Guests at the party said people turned up wearing balaclavas, face masks and gloves and reported seeing one holding a "blade"and another holding a gun.

One witness said he saw Carnagie pull "something shiny" from his side and said he was punched by Carnagie. The same witness received two slash wounds to his leg. Another witness saw a masked man holding a knife.

Mr Freckleton was then stabbed and CCTV footage showed the cars driving away from the house in convoy at approximately 1.32am.

Forensic tests showed Mr Freckleton’s blood on Carnagie’s grey shorts, on the 18-year-old woman’s dress and on a foot mat in the rear nearside of Carnagie’s Astra. An examination of Carnagie’s phone showed he did a factory reset before he was arrested.

Judge Kristina Montgomery said all the defendants carried responsibility for Mr Freckleton’s death and made it clear that Carnagie took a knife to the party and stabbed and killed the new dad.

Judge Montgomery added that the 18-year-old woman was the instigator and knew Carnagie carried a knife and the associated risks. Paddifoot and Reid had gone to support Carnagie and were wearing face coverings.

CCTV Credit: Staffordshire Police

In a tribute to Mr Feckleton, his family said: "December 11 2021 will forever be etched into our minds. Individuals travelled from Derby to Burton in convoy with premeditation to cause both harm and fear. They sourced weapons and used them on our son, Oliver Freckleton.

“After the callous, vicious and totally unnecessary murder of our son, not one of them tried to help.

“One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence and also tried to encourage co-defendants to get their stories straight before the trial.

“As a family, we sat in court watching and listening to the evidence obtained by the police. This has been painful and extremely traumatic. It is the family’s view that the offenders have shown no remorse.

“Today, our beautiful, brave son, Oliver, finally got the justice he deserves. They have been locked away and cannot destroy any more lives.

“We hope and pray that this reminds others that carrying and using knives and other weapons as some kind of status symbol."

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police's Major Investigation Department, said: “This case highlights the dreadful consequences of carrying a knife and weapons. This is the reality; families left devastated and futures ruined.

“We worked relentlessly to identify those jailed today and, while we are pleased to see that justice has been served, Oliver’s tragic death has left an unfillable hole in the lives of his family, his partner and his young daughter. I would like to recognise the courage they showed leading up to and during the trial, and offer my heartfelt condolences.

“It is inspiring that Oliver’s parents have created such a positive initiative with the bleed kit installations and their charity work. I have no doubt this will save lives.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.