A man from Birmingham who used a 3D printer to make guns using equipment he bought online has been jailed for five years.

Officers discovered the assault rifles in a bedroom cupboard in David Biddell-Portman's home. Police say it's the first discovery of its kind in the region.

Police made a routine visit his house after he legally bought a blank-firing pistol and 50 rounds of 8mm of ammunition in December, 2020.

They were let in by a relative, but Biddell-Portman wasn’t in. Officers searched his bedroom and found two assault rifles in a wardrobe. In an upstairs cupboard, they found a 3D printer used to produce the weapons and a cassette of plastic to print parts.

After searching his shed, officers also found a tool box, bullets, metal gun parts and other 3D printed plastic parts for weapons.

3D printers are used to print out physical objects such as toys or furniture by laying down lots of layers of plastic.

Police say an examination revealed the assault rifles had been printed on the machine, with steel parts added to them for key components.

They also examined Biddell-Portman’s electronic devices and found he had downloaded software and other files, including instructions from an anti-gun control organisation, allowing him to print out the weapons.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jackson said: "This is the first time we’ve recovered a 3D printed firearm in the West Midlands, and so is a really significant find for us.

"We still don’t know what Biddell-Portman had intended to do with the weapons. He told us he had an interest in the mechanics of guns.

"But the reality is that these were deadly weapons which were tested and shown to be capable of firing live ammunition, which could have had deadly consequences.

"We fully appreciate that 3D printers are growing in popularity, and have lots of legitimate uses.

"But people considering using them to manufacture deadly weapons must be put on notice that we will treat them as seriously as any other traditional firearm and they can expect to be given lengthy prison sentences as a result."

Biddell-Portman, 30, of Neachley Grove, Kitts Green, pleaded guilty to two charges of manufacturing a firearm and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 5 June.