Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died following a small aircraft crash in south Staffordshire.

Officers were called to Otherton Lane in Penkridge just after 2pm on Sunday (4 June), where a 63-year-old man and a 31-year-old man died at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said they went to the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Fire crews extinguished the light aircraft which was on fire.

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, of CID South at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”

The force said specially-trained officers are supporting both of their families.