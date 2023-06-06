Walkers crisp factory in Leicester- which makes the likes of Monster Munch and Qauvers - is set to receive £58 million in investment.

The owners, PepsiCo, say it's their biggest UK investment in the last 25 years.

It will mean huge work on the employee facilities for the site's 1,120-workforce; including training areas, a new on-site restaurant and meeting rooms.

Inside the factory Credit: PepsiCo

Up to 100 new roles will also be created to manage workload across the new equipment and technology.

The money will be used to create a new manufacturing line and upgrade facilities to boost production and future growth of the brand.

PepsiCo says replacement ovens will be powered by 100% renewable electricity, to help cut around 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Walkers site in Leicester Credit: PepsiCo

They will also be installing compact packing equipment, which will help remove around 56 tonnes of virgin plastic each year from snacks multipacks.

Some of its products, including Wotsits Giants and Monster Munch Giants, which are currently manufactured in Europe, will be made in Leicester once construction is completed in 2024.

The owners say this move will cut transport-related emissions by 915 tonnes each year.

Leicester born Gary Lineker is the face of the brand Credit: PA

Jason Richards, SVP and General Manager, PepsiCo UK and Ireland said, "In 2023 we’re celebrating 75 years of Walkers crisps, so there’s no better time to renew our commitment to Leicester – a city and community that have been crucial to our success in the UK.

"As we look ahead to the next 75 years and future-proof our UK operations, this £58 million investment will transform our manufacturing site and installing state-of-the-art equipment will help us deliver on our ambitions on packaging and health.

Walkers announce £14million investment in new sustainable packaging in October 2022 Credit: Pepsico

"Alongside upgrades to meet increased demand for our snacks, we’re proud to be investing in creating better facilities for our people, who remain at the heart of bringing our most loved snacks to households across the country.“