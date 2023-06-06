Play Brightcove video

Rosie Dowsing reports on how to nominate inspirational midlanders for a Pride of Britain award.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar - but it’s the real people, not the celebrities, who are the stars of the show.

And each year, two fantastic fundraisers get to represent ITV Central - one for the East Midlands and the other for the West. They'll get to attend the awards in London and are even in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Last year our regional fundraiser for the East Midlands was Stacey Goodwin from Chesterfield, who is a recovering gambling addict. She raised funds for the Gordon Moody charity who helped her overcome her addiction.

She said: "It's an incredibly proud moment for the entire sector. Anybody that's been through it, to show that it's a real thing that really happens and it's taking lives so.

"I think just getting that out there to the world in a setting like this is just amazing."

Our regional fundraiser for the West Midlands in 2022 was Paul Minter from Leamington Spa.

After founding the charity Head Up to support armed service personnel dealing with mental health issues, he ran 5,000 miles around the entire coastline of Britain to raise money for his fellow forces colleagues in need.

He said: "It's so nice to inspire people and give them hope that you can push the boundaries and they can help people and change the world for the better."

We need your help to find this year’s ITV Central winner. Awards host Carol Vorderman says it's about recognising those with 'selfless determination.'

She said: “The Pride of Britain Awards are all about the special people who make our world a better place.

"The award for ITV Regional Fundraiser is where you come in - if you know that special person in your region who goes the extra mile to raise funds, we want to hear from you.

It doesn’t matter how much or how little they raise - it’s about why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it - and how their selfless determination inspires others.”

All the details on how you can nominate someone for the regional fundraiser of the year award 2023. Credit: The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

So if you'd like to nominate someone to be our regional fundraiser of the year you can head to our website.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over.

If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

The closing date for nomination is Sunday 6th of August at 11.59pm and full terms and conditions and our privacy notice can be found on our website.