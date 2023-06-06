A pollen bomb is a term that is often heard this time of year, particularly those who regularly suffer with hay fever.

ITV News Central's weather presenter Des Coleman explains what a pollen bomb is:

Air masses are huge bodies of air that float around the world.

We currently have a tropical maritime air mass coming towards us - which has been named Storm Oscar.

It picks up warm moisture and is travelling towards us and in the summer months

It tends to become more drier as it comes towards us.

The air mass does contain a lot of hot air and because we see a lot of pollen this time of year, it picks up the pollen and generates even more.