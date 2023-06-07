A man accused of murdering a mother and her two children in a flat fire in Nottingham has appeared in court.

Jamie Barrow previously admitted the manslaughter to all three victims - mum Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, Fatimah Drammeh, 3, and Naeemah Drammeh, 1, at their home in Fairisle Close in Clifton on November 22 last year.But Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, denies the more serious charges of triple murder.

Jamie Barrow, 31, admitted to manslaughter but denied three counts of murder. Credit: BPM Media

The 31-year-old appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial review today (Wednesday 7 June).Barrow sat dressed in a grey tracksuit as the court checked on the progress of the case, which is due to begin on Monday 12 June. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The three died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire at a flat in Clifton. Credit: BPM Media

What happened?Emergency services were called to a fire in a first-floor flat on Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday, November 20, following reports from members of the public who had seen smoke.Former voluntary worker Fatoumatta, 28, was pronounced dead two days after her young daughters, Naeemah and Fatimah, who all died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire.

Fatoumatta's husband and father to Naeemah and Fatimah, Aboubacarr Drammeh, said his wife Fatoumatta and their two children were set to join him for a new life in America.

He said he was in the process of securing visas for his wife and daughters so they could join him in Minnesota, where he works as a biomedical technologist.

Aboubacarr Drammeh said his wife Fatoumatta and their two children were set to join him for a new life in America. Credit: BPM Media

Her devastated mum, Aminata Dibba, 44, from The Meadows, had described her daughter as "my best friend" and said "everyone who knew her was shocked about the news".Speaking previously, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, had said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents. The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible".