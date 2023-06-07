A school in Leicester was forced into a lockdown earlier today - with parents receiving an email urging them to stay away.The incident at Avanti Fields School in Furrow View, Hamilton, has now been resolved and the school says it has lifted the lockdown and that all students are safe.

Leicestershire Police said it had received reports of a male student making threats of violence inside the school.

The school wrote the following message to parents:

"Dear parents / carers, Thank you for your patience following today's lockdown.

We have now lifted the lockdown and all students are safe.

If you would like to collect your student from the school, you are now able to do so. However, you will need to park at Tesco and walk down to the school to prevent traffic overload on Colin Grundy Way.

We will be sending further confirmation and communication to parents in due course."

Police were called to the school after reports of a pupil making violent threats to another pupil Credit: BPM Media

Leicestershire Police said:

"Officers were called to attend a school in Furrow View, Leicester, just after 11.20am this morning (7 May) following a report of threats of violence from a boy inside the premises.

During the call, it was reported the boy was using threatening and aggressive language and had made threats against a fellow pupil.

No one has been injured and officers currently remain at the scene to provide reassurance to any parents who may be concerned."

Parents and carers were not told in an email sent to them this morning about the nature of the lockdown incident but confirmed all students were safe.

It said "safeguarding processes are in place" at the combined primary and secondary school, which has more than 400 pupils on the register.

In the email sent to parents earlier today, it read:The message reads: "Please note that the school is currently on lockdown. All the students are safe, we have safeguarding processes in place."Parents are not allowed to enter the school premises presently or to pick up students for any appointments. We will provide further updates."

In an update to parents this afternoon, the school reiterated all students were safe and in lessons, with the incident being "low risk".

They said: "Please be informed ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE and are in lessons. The incident is low risk and is being dealt with as per school and city wide safeguarding protocols.

"Parents are NOT allowed to enter the school premises presently or to pick up students for any appointments.

"GCSE History students who are required to come on site, must enter the Thurmaston Lane entrance by 13:10 and will be escorted to the school site by members of staff.

"We will inform you once we are out of lockdown."One affected parent said: "There’s a lot of panicked parents. Some have gone to the school regardless. It’s not a normal situation in Leicester schools."

