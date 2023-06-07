Jude Bellingham is on the cusp of completing a move to Real Madrid, after the club agreed to sign a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

The Stourbridge born footballer who moved from Birmingham City in 2020, will now be moving to the Spanish team after they agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

The 19-year-old was last week named Bundesliga Player of the Season after his starring role for Dortmund.

England and former Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham before the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's stadium, Credit: PA IMAGES

He has long dreamt of a move to the 14-time European champions and recently told the PA news agency that he sees the Champions League as “the biggest stage”.

“The goal has always been winning,” he told the PA news agency last month.

"When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it’s to win everything. And I’m not afraid to say that.

“You know, everyone should have that goal I feel like as professional footballers.

“I’ll do my best to try and make it happen and if it doesn’t then it won’t be because I haven’t worked hard for it.

“But, yeah, I’d say records and individual records don’t excite me like trophies do, so I think that’s the goal for me.”