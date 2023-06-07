Severe delays on M6 Southbound after crash and over-running roadworks

Junction 7 heading towards junction 6 on the M6 Southbound Credit: Highways England

There are long delays on the M6 Southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 6 near (Perry Barr, Birmingham) due to two seperate incidents in the area.

An earlier crash between a car and lorry led to 2 lanes being closed. All lanes have now re-opened.

Overrunning roadworks within junction 6, caused traffic to be diverted earlier.

Emergency services are in attendance.

There are currently delays of 60 minutes above normal journey time with approx. 3 miles of congestion leading back to J8.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

