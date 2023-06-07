Drivers are being warned of 'severe congestion' on all roads leading to the Download Festival site around Donington Park.

National Highways East Midlands is reporting delays of at least two hours on all approaches to the site, with many drivers saying the figure is closer to four or five hours.

The agency added the West car park is now full - and the drivers should aim to use the North and East car parks, which can be accessed via M1 J24a.

Festivalgoers at Download Festival 2021 Credit: PA Images

Roads currently affected by delays:

A50 East

A42 North

A453 North & South

M1 North and South

Today's warning comes as drivers are being reminded to allow extra time for journeys if travelling to, or in the area of, Donington Park in the coming days as heavy congestion is expected.

Tens of thousands of rock fans are expected at the venue for the the festival's 20th anniversary.

An additional day of music has been included this year and a sell-out crowd is expected which has meant huge numbers of festival goers arriving at the site today.

Severe delays are being experienced on the M1, A50, A42, A38 and A453.

National Highways said it has dispatched extra traffic officer patrols, with free recovery being provided to "help keep the roads moving as smoothly as possible."

Festival goers are urged to follow the signposted routes and not their sat navs to get to the venue and their allocated camp sites as smoothly as possible.

Camping opened today (Wednesday 7 June) but the live music starts a day earlier this year, tomorrow rather than Friday, so there is just one ‘arrival’ day before the event gets under way.

Evanescence and Parkway Drive have been confirmed for the 2023 festival Credit: PA Images

National Highways Network Resilience Planner, Phil Shaw, said:

“As festival goers get within a few miles of Donington Park they must follow the road signs and the instructions from the organisers rather than their sat navs to get on the correct route to the correct car park.

“Today is expected to be the busiest day for arrivals but additional campers are also arriving tomorrow and some 20,000 day ticket holders are expected on each of the four days of live music.

“Our advice to all motorists is allow extra time for journeys in that area over the weekend, particularly if you are catching a flight from East Midlands Airport.”