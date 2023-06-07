The Shrewsbury Town chairman has shared a cryptic statement following the departure of Steve Cotterill as the club's manager.

After a few days of rumours that the 58-year-old was going to leave the club, the Shrews confirmed last night that he had gone, sharing a short statement on their website:

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic."

However, a short time later, the chairman, Roland Wycherley, issued his own statement, stating that 'unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future' of the club, and that 'the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months'.

Some supporters took to Twitter questioning the statement. One supporter wrote, "Speechless to be honest. Tells us nothing yet references gossip!", while another said "Literally answers nothing".

The statement in full said:

"As a lifelong supporter, as well as Chairman and custodian of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, it is my first priority and duty to secure and protect the club for future generations.

"From time-to-time circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions.

"Unfortunately, because of confidentiality restrictions, it is not always possible to keep our supporters fully informed.

"Premature leaks and gossip only exacerbate the situation, fuelling different agendas.

"Going forward, be assured that management structures and new football strategies are already in place - the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months."

Shrewsbury Town are now looking for a new manager Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Steve Cotterill shared his own statement via the League Manager's Association, praising the players, his staff, and supporters:

"I'm proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two and a half years at the club. From fighting relegation to a top half finish. I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.“Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.“I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.“When I joined Shrewsbury Town, I wanted to create a connection between the supporters and the team. Thankfully after a lot of hard work and your help we achieved that.“Finally to all of you Shrewsbury Town Fans,“Ole’ Ole’ Ole’.“Love and best wishes, Steve.”

The former Stoke City, Notts County, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City manager took charge of Shrewsbury in November 2020, guiding the club to successive wins to see them climb up the League One table.

But in January 2021, he took ill with Covid, and spent 33 days in hospital, including time in intensive care. He was discharged in February, but was re-admitted the following month with COVID-pneumonia.

Despite his illness, Shrewsbury managed to finish 17th in League One that season, and he guided them to 18th the following year.

In the 2022 /23 season, Cotterill's side finished 12th - Shrewsbury's best league finish for five seasons. However, they had looked on course for a play-off push, but they lost eight of their final 10 matches.