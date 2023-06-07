Play Brightcove video

A man from Nottinghamshire, who had to have half his skull removed after a street assault, tells ITV News Central correspondent Peter Bearne that he's disgusted that his attacker is being released after just four months in prison.

A thug who punched a man in an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a brain injury so bad he had to have half his skull removed, is set to be released from prison after serving less than a fifth of his sentence.

Braden Stromberg, 27, was walking through Bolsover in Derbyshire with his then-girlfriend, when Kyle Stevenson attacked him and knocked him to the ground by punching him once.

Doctors say Strombery, from Clipstone near Mansfield, was lucky to survive the attack in May 2022.

Stevenson admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to one year and ten and a half months in prison, in February 2023.

Now, having served four months behind bars - he's expected to walk free this week.

Braden was left with injuries so serious that he was put into an induced coma for two weeks and had half his skull removed. Credit: ITV News Central

Braden was in a coma for 15 days following the attack and had such severe swelling in his brain, doctors had to remove half his skull.

He has to wear a helmet as his head is so vulnerable that a single knock could be fatal.

He's now awaiting further surgery to insert a titanium plate to reconstruct his skull.

The news of Stevenson's release from prison reached Braden via email from the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice told ITV News Central that offenders must pass tough risk assessments before being released:

"This was a terrible crime and our thoughts are with Mr Stromberg and his family. Offenders must pass tough risk assessments before being approved for Home Detention Curfew and abide by strict rules - which if broken will see them returned to prison."