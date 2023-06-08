CCTV appeal after schoolgirls 'upskirted' at Worcester rail station

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images in a bid to trace a man in connection with an incident of upskirting at a train station in Worcester.

They say a group of schoolgirls were walking up the Foregate Street railway station stairs at around 4.10pm on 16th May.

One of the girls saw a man pointing his mobile phone under the skirt of another girl in the group, as if he was taking photos or filming.

CCTV image of the man police want to trace in connection with the investigation Credit: British Transport Police

Officers say the man in the images may have information which could help the investigation.

They're appealing for help to trace him, and are asking the public to: