A drug dealer who was caught hiding wraps of cocaine behind a dashboard panel in his car, has been jailed.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police's knife crime team spotted 21-year-old Sanyar Bakhshudeh driving a black Ford Fiesta in the Radford area of Nottingham on 1 October last year.

They followed and stopped him in Highurst Street. When searching the car they found 22 deal bags of cocaine hidden behind a panel on the central console.

Bakhshudeh, formerly of Kettleband Close, Bingham, was arrested and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 6 October 2020 and 10 October 2020.

Bakhshudeh, who also admitted to breaching a suspended sentence order, was jailed for four years and one month.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday 6 June, alongside another drug dealer, 23-year-old Amman Din Mohammed.

Mohammad has been jailed for three years and four months. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Mohammed, formerly of Dennis Avenue, Beeston, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between 6 October 2020 and 10 October 2020.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drug, MDMA, on 9 October 2020.

Mohammed was detained by a police dog after running away from a car which police stopped in the Lenton area of Nottingham on 9 October 2020. Before being stopped by the dog, he managed to discard a package of drugs.

He was jailed total of three years and four months.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Drug dealing is a very serious matter which ruins lives. The effects are felt far and wide and this type of criminality is often linked to violence, weapon offences and acquisitive crime

"With Bakhshudeh and Mohammed now off our streets that's two fewer dealers blighting our neighbourhoods.

"As a force we are determined to root out drug dealers who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of users and their addictions for their own selfish financial gain.

"I hope these sentences act as a deterrent and a warning to other drug dealers that we will continue to do everything we can to track them down and bring them to justice."

Police are urging anyone aware of drug dealing or suspicious activity in their area to get in touch by calling 101.