Two teenage girls who died following a collision in Lichfield have been named as Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates.

The two 16-year-olds from Lichfield were involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Lichfield Road, Whittington, just after 10.25pm on Monday 29 May.

Described as "loving daughters and sisters" the pair suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Sylvie died on Wednesday 31 May and Martha later died on Friday 2 June.

The families of the two teenage girls have paid tribute to them.

In a joint statement to the girls, both of the families said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.

"Please respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Officers from the collision investigation unit are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.