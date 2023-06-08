A man who stabbed a woman in the shoulder after forcing his way into her home has been sentenced to just under three years.

Cameron Wilson barged through the front door of the victim's home before attacking her, after a scuffle on September 2, 2022.

Four days later he smashed the windscreen of a car with an axe after an altercation with another man outside a garage in Clipstone Road West, Forest Town.

Wilson, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, had earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, possession of a knife in a public place, affray and criminal damage.

Wilson, who was known to other people who lived at the house, turned up unannounced at 6am.

He produced the knife from his waistband after being confronted by the woman. Wilson fled the scene on a mountain bike and was seen putting the blade into his jacket pocket.

The victim was given first aid and then attended hospital with a two-inch laceration injury which required stitches.

Two days later police received a call that a bag containing a knife had been left at an address by Wilson.

On 6 September, Wilson was captured on CCTV footage having an altercation with a man outside the garage.

He produced an axe from the boot of his car and waved it around before smashing the windscreen and causing significant damage to the front of the other man’s vehicle.

Detective Constable Beth Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Wilson is clearly a violent individual who has been quite happy to carry weapons in public and use them to threaten, intimidate and inflict injury on other people.

"The stabbing incident left the victim with a nasty injury and, as so often when a knife is involved, the outcome could have been more serious.

"Only a few days later he produced an axe and made threats to members of the public.

"I am pleased he has now been put behind bars and hope it provides reassurance to the victims involved."

Wilson was sentenced to a total of two-and-a-half years in a young offenders' institution when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 June.