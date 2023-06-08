Breaking News
Murder investigation in Hereford after death of man first found in retail park
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man found in cardiac arrest at a retail park in Hereford, died.
Police were called just after 2am today (8th June) to Brook Retail Park.
The 63-year old man was taken to hospital but later died.
West Mercia Police say they are treating his death as suspicious, and are investigating the circumstances around it.
A 31-year old man and a 32-year old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said:
“Our investigation is in its early stages with enquiries on-going to establish the cause of the man’s death and circumstances surrounding the incident.”