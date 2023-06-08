Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man found in cardiac arrest at a retail park in Hereford, died.

Police were called just after 2am today (8th June) to Brook Retail Park.

The 63-year old man was taken to hospital but later died.

West Mercia Police say they are treating his death as suspicious, and are investigating the circumstances around it.

A 31-year old man and a 32-year old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said:

“Our investigation is in its early stages with enquiries on-going to establish the cause of the man’s death and circumstances surrounding the incident.”