Charlotte Cross reports from the award-winning vineyard celebrating success at the world's "toughest" wine competition

A winemaker from Stourbridge has won a prestigious award in one of the world's leading wine competitions.

Teams at the Halfpenny Green vineyard at Bobbington entered their wines in the Decanter World Wine Awards.

They are recognized as the largest and most influential in the world, due to the rigorous judging process, and they are now in their 20th year.

What did the vineyard win ?

Halfpenny Green Wine's Chardonnay won a silver medal and 90 points.

Judges noted the wine had a "toasty oak character with slight buttery notes. Soft and generous on the palate with a moderate complex finish."

The vineyard's Classic Cuveé Brut won a bronze medal and 88 points.

Judges noted it had a "sweet desert nose with some yoghurt. Quite developed but not just from oak age".

Founder Martin Vickers says the impact of Covid and Brexit has meant people are more likely to try a local or UK-produced wine than earlier.

He says:

"The judges realise that we have been winning competitions, like other vineyards for a number of years. But I think Covid and Brexit turned people to thinking about trying our wines, and realising that the quality is there".

How big is the operation in Stourbridge ?

1983 when the vines were planted

set in 30 acres

they produce 500,000 bottles a year

they employ 50 staff

The vineyard operation in Bobbington Credit: ITV News Central

Who makes up the Decanter World Wine Awards ?

236 specialist judges from 30 countries

16 Master Sommeliers

53 Masters of Wine

Fine wine competitions have usually been dominated by collections from France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

But the Midlands is now home to a number of vineyards who are gaining a reputation for the quality of their wine, and taking on some of the traditional giants in the industry.

But how much of an impact is climate change having on wine production ?

Martin says even though the UK weather isn't consistent, the seasons are getting longer and that means production is growing fast.