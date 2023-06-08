Human remains that were found in a field in Sutton-in-Ashfield earlier this year have been identified as a father-of-six who went missing in 1967.

Alfred Swinscoe, went missing after drinking at the Pinxton Miners Arms in Derbyshire.

Family members had been waiting 56 years for answers after Alfred, aged 54 at the time, went missing in mysterious and unusual circumstances.

His bones were discovered by a member of the public as construction work was being carried out on farmland in Coxmoor Road on Wednesday 26 April.

He had the nickname of ‘Sparrow’ and was known as the “Champion Pigeon Man of Pinxton” due to his love of pigeon racing.

Russell Lowbridge was only four years old when his grandfather disappeared contacted police following a media appeal for information about the unidentified remains found in Coxmoor Road on Wednesday 26 April this year.

A member of the public came across the human remains on farmland in Coxmoor Road Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

DNA tests were carried out on Russell and Alfred’s son, now in his 70s, and matched against the bones exhumed from the ground.

Police have launched a murder investigation and a team of detectives are working alongside a team of scientists to bring his killer to justice, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Who is Alfred Swinscoe?

Alfred was a father-of-six and a miner, living in the small village of Pinxton in Derbyshire when he went missing.

Alfred worked at Langton Colliery from the age of 14 and was last seen at work on January 20, 1967.

He was ‘a cutter’ known for operating a machine that cut large chunks of coal out of the coal face for others to then break down.

Four of his six children are still alive and he has a number of grandchildren.

His last known sighting, the Pinxton Miners Arms in Church Street West, was a popular watering hole for the mining community.

The pub, which no longer exists and has been converted into a house, isa short drive from where his remains were found on Wednesday 26April.

Police attended the scene and a large cordon was put in place while forensic investigations began to examine the remains for three weeks.

Pair of socks recovered from the scene in Sutton-in-Ashfield Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Nottinghamshire Police had previously confirmed that the "trauma" inflicted on the skeleton shows the individual was murdered.

It's believed the burial site is also not the place where his murder occurred but detectives are convinced whoever disposed of the body intended the individual not to be found.

Police originally believed the body could be that of Robin Barrows Spencer, who was reported missing by his mother in June 2004.

Robin Barrows Spencer was reported missing by his mother in June 2004, his body has never been found Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

He was 47 years old at the time of his disappearance and a murder investigation was launched in 2006 surrounding his disappearance.

His body has never been recovered but a number of arrests were made at the time. However, no one has ever been prosecuted.

Despite extensive DNA testing ,including DNA from family members, the force have concluded the body does not belong to Robin Barrows Spencer.