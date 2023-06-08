'World's oldest' donkey Bubble dies at the age of 64

Tributes are being paid to a donkey thought to be the "world's oldest", following her death at the age of 64.

Bubble was a much-loved visitor's favourite over the years at Hatton Country World in Warwick.

Bubble the donkey Credit: Hatton Country World

Park staff say the average lifespan of a donkey is around 30-40 years.

"Kind, gentle, and sometimes stubborn"

The farm attraction announced her death on a social media post.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beautiful donkey Bubble.

"Bubble was very special to us at Hatton and we know she was many of our visitor's favourite.

"She has been with us since the start and she was believed to be the oldest donkey in the UK (possibly the world) at 64 years of age.

"Bubble was kind, gentle, and sometimes stubborn but always enjoyed announcing her presence in farmyard favourites with a loud bray and nothing more than a cheeky carrot, she will be sorely missed.

"If you have any pictures of Bubble from your visits, please do share them in the comments as we'd love to see them".

And visitors have been quick to share memories of their time visiting Bubble.