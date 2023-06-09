Crews across Leicestershire sent to fight industrial unit blaze

Fire crews from five stations across Leicestershire have been dispatched to tackle a blaze at an industrial unit in Leicester.

First reports of the fire on Sunningdale Road came in at 4:05am today (9 June).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire involves conveyor belt. Three main water jets and six breathing apparatus wearers being used to extinguish the fire."

Crews were dispatched from Western, Southern, Central, Birstall and Wigston fire stations with additional crews being requested by the industrial unit's incident commander due to the severity of the blaze.