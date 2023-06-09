A thug brandished a saw and threatened to decapitate a road worker in a shocking road rage confrontation on a Birmingham street. The “shaken” victim said it happened when the driver was stuck in traffic because of a road closure.

He lifted the lid on his ordeal to launch of a new campaign aimed at ensuring better treatment for highways teams exposed to frustrated motorists. Other workers were confronted with machetes, dogs, and crossbows, it was revealed.

A total of 465 incidents were recorded in the last three years. The ‘Expect Respect’ campaign is spearheaded by a collaboration between public and private organisations demanding proper treatment for employees carrying out vital infrastructural works.

They include Birmingham’s Integrated Programme Alliance (IPA) partners, Birmingham City Council, Birmingham Highways Limited, Arcadis, Kier, Tarmac, HTM and WJ.

One van driver allegedly threatened a worker with a saw. Credit: PA

Highways contract coordinator Keiran described how a man was so incensed with rage due to a road closure that he got out of his van to wield a powered hand-saw in Keiran’s face.

He said: “He shouted, ‘if you don’t open the road I’m going to chop your head off’ and he came right up to my face and put the blade to my head.

“You don’t expect to come to work and have to deal with that kind of thing. It shook me up.

“A lot of the time, the public think we’ve just decided ourselves to close the road there and then and we haven’t.”

Lead traffic management operative Aaron received verbal abuse and homophobic slurs from a delivery driver who couldn’t get through due to a fallen tree. “He started swearing and shouting homophobic abuse at myself and my colleague. I felt like I had been targeted.

“Thankfully I was able to walk away and I feel like I was the better person for doing that. As long as everybody in the team was safe, that was my main priority.”

City transport boss Liz Clements said: “Everyone working on our highways network is doing an important job – and all of their tasks are carried out for the people of our city and those using our roads.

“That is why it is totally unacceptable that they are subject to any form of abuse. Some of the incidents that have been reported are shocking and horrific, which is exactly why I back this campaign.”