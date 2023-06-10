Andy Murray is set to star at the Rothesay Open Nottingham after receiving a wild card into the main draw.

The former No.1 heads to Nottingham in strong form on the grass, having already made the semi-finals at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy.

The 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham will be held at Nottingham Tennis Centre from Monday 12 June to Sunday 18 June.

It's home to over 40 tennis courts, including 13 grass.

The Nottingham Tennis Centre is the largest public tennis centre in Great Britain and since May 2022 has been under the management of the LTA.

When is the Rothesay Open Nottingham 2023?

Qualifying for the Rothesay Open Nottingham starts from today, Saturday 10th June, until Sunday.

The main draw gets underway on Monday, through to finals day on Sunday 18th June.