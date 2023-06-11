Imagine a festival full of tribute bands...

Well there's one in Ashby De La Zouch!

Fake Festival is a tribute-based music event.

Six ‘fake bands’ descended onto the Bath Grounds this weekend as professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands put on a performance.

They look, sound and move like the real rock-stars – you have to see them to believe it!

Bands included Antarctic Monkeys, Fore Fighters, Vicky Jackson is Pink, Pulp'd and Blondied.

The sell-out festival welcomed in 1800 people.

Then night finished with the fake Queen band, Flash.