Leicester is set to host a huge music festival in September, it has been confirmed.

The BBC's flagship Radio 2 live music event - Radio 2 in the Park - will take place at the city's Victoria Park on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 of September.

The concert will be the network’s first flagship event since Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in 2019, which featured performances from Pet Shop Boys, Westlife and Clean Bandit among others.

During the pandemic in 2020, Radio 2 Live At Home brought performances including Sheryl Crow in California, Erasure in the UK and New York, The Killers on the Caesars Palace roof in Las Vegas, John Legend in LA, and Craig David, Sir Tom Jones, and McFly in the UK.

Radio 2 Live in 2021 featured Manic Street Preachers in Cardiff, Steps in Manchester, Westlife in Belfast and Texas in Glasgow each performing in front of a small, socially-distanced audience. Radio 2 Live in Leeds in 2022 was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Craig Charles at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in London in 2018. Credit: PA Images

All you need to know:

Where is it taking place?

Radio 2 in the Park will take place at Victoria Park this September over two days. These will be on Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September.

How many tickets are available?

Tickets for Radio 2 in the Park - 35,000 for each day - will be available from 8.15am on Wednesday, 14 June.

How old do I need to be to get a ticket?

With the exception of children aged two years and under, everyone attending the event will need a valid ticket. Children under 18 are not permitted unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. A maximum purchase of six tickets per person can be purchased for each day of the event.

How much will tickets cost?

General admission tickets will cost £54 per person (plus £4.50 booking fee).

Will there be any tickets reserved for locals?

30% of general admission tickets will be reserved for purchase for residents within the Leicestershire area.

To secure tickets, you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase. Any remaining tickets from this allocation by 8.15 on Wednesday 21 June, will then be made available to all UK postcodes.

Welcoming the announcement, Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: "I’m thrilled to officially announce today that Leicester will host this year’s Radio 2 in the Park, our much-anticipated live music weekender.

"We hope it will bring together music lovers from across the nation - whether joining us in Leicester or tuning in wherever they are - with our brilliant family of Radio 2 presenters sharing all the infectious energy of the event on and off stage."

Leicester's City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: "We’re very excited to be welcoming Radio 2 in the Park to Leicester this summer.

"Victoria Park has a proud tradition of hosting these big events and they are always a tremendous boost to the area."