Heavy thunderstorms are causing temperatures to drop in the East Midlands, with a large fall recorded at East Midlands airport.

The recording saw temperatures fall from twenty-eight to nineteen degrees celsius in a matter of hours.

ITV Weatherman Chris Page tweeted "Heavy thunderstorms are causing drastic drops in temperature."In the last hour, the temperature at East Mids Airport has dropped from 28C to 19C - something more typical for the time of year."

Thunderstorms can often happen in hot weather, as high humidity combined with high temperatures can lead to large build ups of moist air rising in the atmosphere,