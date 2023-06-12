Refuse workers in Sandwell will continue to strike for two more weeks as members of the GMB Union remain adamant they will not accept the current 7.5% pay increase.

Tip staff, street cleaners and bin lorry operators and drivers are already engaged in a nine-day walk-out.

Today they have written to their employer Serco announcing 10 further days of action at the end of June and the beginning of July.

The workers say the offer made amounts to a real terms pay cut for members who are struggling with the cost of living crisis

In addition, they say Serco's refusal to negotiate meaningfully leaves them with no choice but to extend the strike.

Refuse workers told ITV News Central that they would be looking at further strike action in response to a lack of action from Serco

Speaking to ITV News Central, Justine Jones from the GMB union said: "We’re actually looking at submitting further dates by the end of today because we’ve had nothing from Serco.

"If they’re willing to get round the table we have offered, we’ve said we want to talk and we are quite happy to try and resolve the dispute. But we can’t do it on our own.”

In a statement, senior contract manager at Serco Tony Marsten said: "It is always our intention to work collaboratively with our trade union partners, so we are disappointed the decision has been taken by the GMB not to suspend this strike action, while discussions are still ongoing.

"We would like to reassure residents that we are doing all that we can to minimise disruption to services and offer our apologies for any inconvenience caused because of this action."

