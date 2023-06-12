A coal-fired power station has been put on standby after an increased electricity demand for air conditioning due to the wave of hot weather.

National Grid, an electricity and gas utility company, has asked Uniper, the owner of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, to prepare for use after temperatures hit 30C over the weekend.

The hot weather is expected to push up demand for power, as households and businesses switch on air conditioning units.

It is hoped the move will help meet electricity usage demands.

The company said it will continue using its Balancing Mechanism to maintain a balance between supply and demand on the network.

Coal has not been used to generate energy for the National Grid in Britain for 46 days.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace said in a tweet: "We're using MORE coal to cool down the effects of the coal we're using.

"It makes no sense."

In a statement Greenpeace UK’s Political Campaigner, Ami McCarthy, said, "It is a sign of failure that the National Grid is turning to one of the most polluting forms of power generation to deal with a summer heatwave that we know has been made worse because of climate change.

"Why has the Government left us caught in this doom loop spiral of using coal to tackle the impacts of a warming planet, when we have far better, greener, and cheaper solutions?

"If our homes were properly insulated, they’d keep us cool in the summer as well as warm in the winter, plus some heat pumps can cool as well as heat homes.

"In summer, we should be turning to solar power, yet we currently have renewable energy going to waste because our grid cannot transmit the power, and hundreds of renewables projects which are on hold because they can’t get connected," she said as she called on the Government to improve energy grids.

The earliest the coal-fired plant would be able to connect to Great Britain’s electricity grid was 2.25pm this afternoon (June 12).