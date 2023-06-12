Man dies after serious assault in Derby

A man has died following reports of a serious assault in Derby yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to Bass Street just after 3.45pm on Sunday 11 June.

Despite attempts from the ambulance service to save him, he died at the scene.

At this time detectives are treating his death as suspicious, and a murder investigation is underway.

Windmill Hill Lane is currently closed between Cross Street and Bass Street, and Bass Street is closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street.

The roads are likely to be closed for some time.

People will see a significant police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns are encouraged to speak to police in the area.

More to follow