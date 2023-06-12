Police in Staffordshire have named two children who died after being found injured at a house in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday (12 June).

They were Elizabeth John, 7, and Ethan John, 11.

They were both found unresponsive with significant injuries inside a home on Flax Street, where they later died.

Ethan and Elizabeth’s schools have paid tribute to them.

Ethan’s school said: “Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community.

"He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile. He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts."

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: “Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family.

"She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone's friend - she was both bright and popular.

"The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community."

The 49-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.