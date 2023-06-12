A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of two children at a home in Stoke-on-Trent.

The 49-year-old is being questioned by Staffordshire Police after officers found the two children with “significant” injuries at a home in Flax Street.

The force said a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were the victims of a suspected double murder in Stoke on Sunday.

Police were first called to a car wash on Campbell Road at after a man was stabbed.

It came after officers were called to a car wash in Campbell Road at 2.04pm to reports a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and has since been released.

The force said it has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: "The woman arrested is known to the children.

"We don't believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

"Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time."

Police are urging for anyone with any information which could help with their to get in touch as soon as possible.

The force said: "We are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm today, or those who were in the area at the time."