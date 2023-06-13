Armed police raid Nottingham home after three killed in city centre attack
Armed police have raided a property in Nottingham after three people were killed in the city centre in the early hours of the morning.
Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday where two people were found dead in the street.
A third man was found dead in Magdala Road shortly afterwards.
Armed police were seen entering a property, which has a "sold" sign outside, in Ilkeston Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Reporters have been able to see the terraced house after the latest temporary cordon was lifted.
Armed police appeared to then rush to a separate location further down the road, quickly cordoning off the adjoining Forster Street.
It comes as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre in what police described a "horrific and tragic" incident.
Some images of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van which has a smashed windscreen in Nottingham is parked on Bentinck Road - where an arrest took place.
The area around the van is cordoned off and police have been photographed guarding the perimeter, near a convenience store on the corner of Bentinck Road and Marples Street.
Police said earlier that one of the three incidents they are investigating involved a van attempting to run over three people, who are being treated for their injuries.
It's not yet known if this is the same van.
Timeline of what happened in Nottingham city centre:
4am: Police were called to Ilkeston Road where two people were found dead in the street.
Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people - they are currently being treated in hospital.
A man was also found dead in Magdala Road.
Police say the three incidents are all linked.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The following roads have been closed:
Ilkeston Road
Milton Street
Magdala Road
Maples Street
Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city
Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street
One eyewitness said he two people being stabbed on Ilkeston Road multiple times - claiming it all took place within five or so minutes.
05:50: The city's tram network was shut down. In a tweet, officials said: "Due to a major Police incident in the city centre, we have had to suspend all services. NCT buses are are accepting our tickets and passes."
06:48: Nottingham City Transport Buses confirms there is "severe disruption to all services."
10:12: Nottinghamshire Police set up a dedicated line for the incident - anyone with information or those who are concerned about a family member or friend are urged to call 0800 0961011.
10:21: Nottingham Forest Football Club pay tribute, saying: "We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning. The thoughts of everyone at NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident."
10:25: Nottingham City Council release a statement, saying: "Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident. Our emergency services colleagues are continuing their investigations in Nottingham City Centre so we ask that you avoid the area if possible."
10:37: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweets: "I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."
13:00: Armed police appeared at the scene and then rushed to a separate location further down the road, quickly cordoning off the adjoining Forster Street. Badges showed the officers deployed were from neighbouring Derbyshire Police's armed response unit.
13:22: Armed police could be seen standing outside a property on Ilkeston Road. One officer was carrying a large notepad with the words "major incident" inscribed on the front. The property in question has a "sold" estate agent sign outside. Reporters were able to see the terraced house after the latest temporary cordon was lifted.