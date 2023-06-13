Armed police have raided a property in Nottingham after three people were killed in the city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday where two people were found dead in the street.

A third man was found dead in Magdala Road shortly afterwards.

Armed police were seen entering a property, which has a "sold" sign outside, in Ilkeston Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporters have been able to see the terraced house after the latest temporary cordon was lifted.

Armed police appeared to then rush to a separate location further down the road, quickly cordoning off the adjoining Forster Street.

It comes as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre in what police described a "horrific and tragic" incident.

Some images of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van which has a smashed windscreen in Nottingham is parked on Bentinck Road - where an arrest took place.

The area around the van is cordoned off and police have been photographed guarding the perimeter, near a convenience store on the corner of Bentinck Road and Marples Street.

Police said earlier that one of the three incidents they are investigating involved a van attempting to run over three people, who are being treated for their injuries.

It's not yet known if this is the same van.

An armed police officer on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, as three people have been found dead in the city Credit: PA

Timeline of what happened in Nottingham city centre: