There have been problems on the tram network in Nottingham overnight due to an on going issue at Bulwell.

There are currently no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall affecting the Hucknall and Toton Lane services.

Nottingham City Transport has arranged a replacement bus service starting at 6am from Hucknall tram stop.

It will run every 20 minutes between Hucknall and Cinderhill Island, near the Cinderhill Tram Stop on the Clifton South and Phoenix Park line.

NET Nottingham Tram have not yet confirmed what has caused the disruption.

People are advised to check the NET Support website for more information.

More to follow