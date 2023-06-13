People in Nottinghamshire are being advised to only visit the A&E department at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield if it's a 'genuine emergency'.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust has issued a statement on Twitter saying flooding is affecting some of the Emergency Department's services.

Staff are on hand to treat patients needing urgent medical attention, but others are being advised to call the non-emergency line, 111 for help.

In a statement the Trust said: "If you really do need to visit our hospitals overnight, our staff will be on-site to help you get the treatment you need."Our services are still running safely, but it might take you longer to access the treatment you need if you come to us and it's not an emergency."