A pet owner has been sentenced to over four years in prison after an elderly woman died as a result of his dogs attacking her in Sandwell.

Darren Pritchard, 44, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Lucille Downer, 85, was at her home in Rowley Regis when she suffered a neck wound after two American Bulldogs escaped from a neighbouring garden in April 2021.

Although a family member and neighbours rushed to her aid, she was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after the attack.

The ownership of the two dogs was voluntarily transferred to police at the time of the incident and they were humanely destroyed shortly afterwards.

An inquest held previously was told Mrs Downer, a retired cook, was found in her back garden and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out and the medical cause of death was found to be a neck injury caused by a dog bite.

