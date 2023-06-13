A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at a bus stop in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Hunters Road in Lozells just after 8 o'clock yesterday evening (June 12).

A 41-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police remain at the scene near the junction with Hockley Circus while forensic investigation work is carried out.

West Midlands Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, both in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from West Midlands Police said: "We are working hard to establish exactly what happened and why, and really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We believe there were people in the area at the time who saw what happened but have not yet been in touch with us, and it’s vital that they call us as soon as possible."

People with information are being urged to contact police on their website, or via 101, quoting log 5140 of 12 June.