Emergency services are at the scene of an 'ongoing serious incident' in Nottingham city centre.

There is a heavy police presence and the public have been told to use alternative routes due to a large-scale investigation with at least six roads closed.

The A6008 Upper Parliament Street is currently closed from the junction with Maid Marian Way, towards the Theatre Royal.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are all at the scene, along with specialist rescue unit vehicles.

Police are urging members of the public to avoid many areas in the city centre and plan alternative routes.

The emergency workers in purple are National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers Credit: BPM Media

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing serious incident.

"There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

"We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network also said it has suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs".

Emergency teams are at the scene in Nottingham Credit: BPM Media

East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains are also accepting tickets and passes between Hucknall and Beeston and Nottingham Station.

The following roads are currently closed:

Ilkeston Road

Milton Street

Magdala Road

Maples Street

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Nottingham City Transport say they are working on diversions.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

"Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time."