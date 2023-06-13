A major police operation is still underway in Nottingham - with cordons in place blocking off several roads.

It comes as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city centre overnight.

Here is what we know so far:

Timeline of what happened in Nottingham city centre:

4am: Police were called to Ilkeston Road where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people - they are currently being treated in hospital.

A man was also found dead in Magdala Road.

Police say the three incidents are all linked.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The following roads have been closed: Ilkeston Road Milton Street Magdala Road Maples Street Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street

One eyewitness said he two people being stabbed on Ilkeston Road multiple times - claiming it all took place within five or so minutes.

05:50: The city's tram network was shut down. In a tweet, officials said: "Due to a major Police incident in the city centre, we have had to suspend all services. NCT buses are are accepting our tickets and passes."

06:48: Nottingham City Transport Buses confirms there is "severe disruption to all services."

10:12: Nottinghamshire Police set up a dedicated line for the incident - anyone with information or those who are concerned about a family member or friend are urged to call 0800 0961011.

10:21: Nottingham Forest Football Club pay tribute, saying: "We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning. The thoughts of everyone at NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident."

10:25: Nottingham City Council release a statement, saying: "Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident. Our emergency services colleagues are continuing their investigations in Nottingham City Centre so we ask that you avoid the area if possible."

10:37: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweets: "I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Where have the incidents taken place in Nottingham city centre?

Police, paramedics and firefighters are all at the scene, along with specialist rescue unit vehicles.

Specialist officers - National inter-agency liaison officers (NILO) - dressed in purple body armour and helmets are also at the scene.

National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers (NILO) are elite multi-agency operatives that provide tactical support and advice to the police, ambulance and fire services.

Often deployed during counter terrorism and other critical incidents, they help share intelligence and information between other emergency services.

National inter-agency liaison officers (N.I.L.O), an elite paramedic force in Nottingham Credit: BPM Media

Initially developed in 2001 by the London Fire Brigade, similar roles were then adopted by fire services across the country - which then led to a national standard for officers.

The role requires special security clearance to allow for sensitive information to be shared between the Police, Fire, military and Ambulance services.

In the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack, the liaison role was critical to the Greater Manchester Fire Rescue Service's response to the bombing, according to an inquiry.

Armed police at the scene in Nottingham Credit: PA

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

"We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."