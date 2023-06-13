Witnesses have described being woken up by sirens after two people were stabbed in a string of "horrific and tragic" attacks in Nottingham.

Speaking to ITV News Central on Ilkeston Road, James, who lives on the street, said he saw two bodies on the road as he walked outside his house to see what the sirens were about.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday where two people were found dead in the street.

A third man was then found dead in Magdala Road, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers were then also called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

He said: "About half three in the morning last night I woke up and I heard a bit of commotion down the road outside the local shop.

"I went back to bed because I didn't think of anything of it.

"My friend woken up approximately about four in the morning she stuck her head out the door because she said police sirens go up and down the road and she said that she saw two dead bodies at the bottom of the of the street.

"She ran back in and started screaming," he explained.

"I couldn't see them [their faces], they were just on the floor about 100 yards down the street laying there dead.

"In this day and age everyone should be happy where they live and feel safe and walkabout freely," he added.

A police presence remains around Nottingham City Centre as investigations into the attack continue.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Officers believe the three incidents are all linked.

Harry Jones, a student from the University of Nottingham, also described being woken up by sirens.

He said: "I woke up to sirens last night and didn't think much of it, you hear sirens all the time in Nottingham, and then I woke up this morning and it was all over national news and me and friends were sort of guessing what happened, having a look at social media.

"There was a lot of rumours but we didn't really hear anything definitively until hours later.

"You're quite shocked that something like that happened near your doorstep.

"It's quite worrying, I mean we go out on nights out at university walking home you could get caught up in something like that quite easily."

The third year student added it's the first time since being in Nottingham he has heard of an incident of this extent happening.

Mr Jones went on to add, "if you're going on a night out, have your wits about you. If you get caught up there's not much you can do.

"It is worrying that it's happening on your doorstep but I hope that wouldn't put people off coming to Nottingham."

Police are urging people with information to call them on a dedicated line set up for the incident. People should call 0800 0961011.

