West Midlands Fire and Rescue is urging drivers to avoid the A5127 Lichfield Road in Aston which is blocked in both directions in and out of Birmingham due to flood water from a burst water main.

Firefighters have rescued three people from cars which were stranded in the flood water and are urging motorists not to drive into the water.

Traffic is being diverted and fire crews say Cuckoo Road and Aston Hall Road are also affected.