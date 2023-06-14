A murder investigation has been launched days after a man died in Leicester city centre.

Police were made aware of a man lying unconscious on Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle, at around 4.20am on Sunday (11 June).

Officers and the East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and the man, 34, was declared dead at the scene.

Over the last three days, officers have been trying to work out the circumstances surrounding the man’s death – with an appeal for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage being issued on Sunday evening.

Following the appeal, and a number of enquiries carried out by police, officers say the death is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Leicestershire Police say one man aged 18, and two men aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The two 22-year-old men remain in police custody while the 18-year-old has been released under investigation while officers continue to investigate.

Detectives believe the man was assaulted at the location prior to him being found. This incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 3am.

They continue to urge any witnesses to come forward and are now asking for people who were in the area between 2.30am and 3.15am to make contact.

Detective Inspector Jen Heggs, from the force’s Murder Investigation Team, said: “Following extensive enquiries and an appeal issued on Sunday, we are now treating this death as a murder.

“We have established an assault took place at the location shortly before 3am on Sunday and we are now working to gather as much information relating to this incident as possible.

“The location is a busy route in and out of the city and even in the early hours of the morning there would have been people driving in the area and leaving the city after a night out. If anyone thinks they saw something or has captured anything on dash cam or CCTV – please contact police.

“Information you provide could help with our ongoing investigation.”