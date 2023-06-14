Police are continuing to question a 31-year-old man over the deaths of three people in Nottingham on Tuesday, including two teenage students.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being tasered by police.

Two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole the older victim's van and attempted to run over three people in Nottingham, a police chief has said.

Meanwhile, the family of university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”.

The family, from Taunton, Somerset issued the statement following their son’s death in an incident in Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday.

They said he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

Another victim has been locally named as 19-year-old student Grace Kumar. The University of Nottingham said both Grace and Barnaby were first-year students.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

They said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team."

Grace was a popular member of England hockey teams, the sport’s governing body has said.

England Hockey tweeted: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

What happened in Nottingham on Tuesday?

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people, aged 19, had been stabbed in the street and were unresponsive.

Officers were then called to Milton Street where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people.

One man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while two others suffered minor injuries.

The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was detained by officers.

A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell added: "We are keeping an ‘open mind’ and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances."

The force said the motive "remains unclear".