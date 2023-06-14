The family of university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

The family, from Taunton, Somerset issued the statement following their son’s death in an incident in Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday.

Another victim has been locally named as 19-year-old student Grace Kumar.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

Barnaby Webber, in the cap, was a keen cricketer. Credit: PA/Family handout

They said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team."

The University student was 19. Credit: Family

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”