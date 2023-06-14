A "beloved and respected" school site manager has been named as the third victim of a "horrific" attack in Nottingham.

Ian Coates, who worked as part of L.E.A.D Academy Trust, was found fatally stabbed in the city's Magdala Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement, Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said Mr Coates was a "much-loved" colleague who "always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children".

He added: “As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

Diana Owen, chief executive of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, added that Mr Coates was a "beloved and respected" member of staff.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were named as the other two victims of what police described a "horrific" incident.

A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after the students were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Coates was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

The three victims of the Nottingham attack, from L-R: Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates. Credit: Handouts/PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of all in the House of Commons are with the injured and the families of those who lost their lives in Nottingham.

Speaking at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “I know the whole House will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives.”

The 31-year-old suspect held in custody over the fatal stabbing is originally from West Africa and has a history of mental health problems, ITV News understands.

Several sources confirmed the details as Nottinghamshire Police have yet to discuss a motive for the attack, simply saying that they are keeping “an open mind”.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell said that no further arrests have been made.

Ms Meynell confirmed officers had carried out searches at a number of properties around the city – with cordons seen being put up on various sections of Ilkeston Road.

A terraced property on the road was under police guard, with staff at a neighbouring hairdresser saying it had been raided last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “we’re in a very early stage of the investigation” when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.

